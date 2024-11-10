IDF destroys Hezbollah complex under South Lebanon cemetery

"During activity in the area, troops identified several tunnel shafts leading into the compound, which led to the exposure of the full tunnel, the IDF spokesperson said. "The forces investigated and dismantled the compound, which extended approximately one kilometer in length, reached approximately two meters in height and was located approximately one and a half kilometers from the border, and did not extend into Israeli territory.

Earlier, Lebanese media said there were injuries in an IDF strike on a residential building in the village of Kharaib in the south of the country. Other reports claimed one person was killed and another injured in an attack on the village of Al-Marwaniya in the south, as well as additional casualties in strikes in various regions of Lebanon.

