IDF destroys Hezbollah complex under South Lebanon cemetery

The IDF destroyed an underground Hezbollah terror complex near the border with Israel, the military said on Sunday. The fortification was dug under a local cemetery.
"During activity in the area, troops identified several tunnel shafts leading into the compound, which led to the exposure of the full tunnel, the IDF spokesperson said. "The forces investigated and dismantled the compound, which extended approximately one kilometer in length, reached approximately two meters in height and was located approximately one and a half kilometers from the border, and did not extend into Israeli territory.
The spokesperson said hundreds of trucks and concrete mixers poured approximately 4,500 cubic meters of concrete into the underground compound.
Earlier, Lebanese media said there were injuries in an IDF strike on a residential building in the village of Kharaib in the south of the country. Other reports claimed one person was killed and another injured in an attack on the village of Al-Marwaniya in the south, as well as additional casualties in strikes in various regions of Lebanon.
Israel's new defense minister Israel Katz said Israel defeated Hezbollah, during a ceremony in the Defense Ministry. Soon after he spoke, sirens warned of rockets targeting the Upper Galilee region. “When the moment came [to launch an offensive on Hezbollah] we did so with full momentum, and the blows dealt will be studied in warfare and military schools, Katz said. "These are the blows that defeated Hezbollah. Now our task is to continue the pressure and realize the fruits of this victory by ensuring a change in the security situation in Lebanon, including preventing rearmament."
