'Argentinian Trump' President Javier Milei to land in Israel

Argentina's newly elected president, Javier Milei, is set to arrive Tuesday at Ben Gurion Airport, accompanied by his spiritual guide, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, who is slated to serve as Argentina's ambassador to Israel.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

This marks Milei's first visit to Israel since declaring his intention to move the embassy to Jerusalem, a pro-Israel stance that sets a precedent for an Argentine president.

1 View gallery Argentinian President Javier Milei ( Photo: Pablo Porciuncula/AFP )

Milei has announced plans to visit the Western Wall upon his arrival, where he will also sign his visit in the site's guestbook on Friday. He is scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his stay.

Additionally, Milei intends to meet with the families of the hostages and visit the Gaza envelope region. True to his campaign promise, this trip fulfills Milei's commitment to make Israel his first official foreign visit.