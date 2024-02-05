Spain to give UNRWA extra $3.8 mln after key donors suspend aid

Spain will send the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA an additional 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) in aid, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told lawmakers on Monday.
More stories:
Major donors to UNRWA, including the United States and Germany, suspended funding after allegations emerged that around 12 of its tens of thousands of Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas.
"UNRWA's situation is desperate and there is a serious risk that its humanitarian activities will be paralysed in Gaza within a few weeks," Albares told lawmakers.
Madrid contributed 18.5 million euros directly to UNRWA in 2023, including 10 million euros approved in December following the decision to triple development and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories.
On Friday, neighboring Portugal announced additional aid to UNRWA worth one million euros. Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho wrote on social media platform X it was essential "not to turn our backs on the Palestinian population at this difficult time".
After credible evidence was showing the participation and involvement of UNRWA employees in the atrocities committed on October 7 was presented by Israel to the U.S. and other allies as well as to the UN, countries which have been responsible for the most funding for the UN organization said they were suspending their annual contributions pending an investigation into the allegations.
Israel said at least 10% of all UNRWA staff in Gaza were affiliated with the terror group and most have relatives who are active members of the Gaza terror factions.