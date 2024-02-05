Spain to give UNRWA extra $3.8 mln after key donors suspend aid

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares tells Spanish lawmakers that the situation in Gaza is on the verge of a humanitarian crisis and it is essential for Spain not to turn its back on the UN organization

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Spain will send the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA an additional 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) in aid, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told lawmakers on Monday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Major donors to UNRWA, including the United States and Germany, suspended funding after allegations emerged that around 12 of its tens of thousands of Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas.
2 View gallery
Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Minister Jose Manuel Albares Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Minister Jose Manuel Albares
Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Minister Jose Manuel Albares
(Photo: Chema Moya / EPA )
"UNRWA's situation is desperate and there is a serious risk that its humanitarian activities will be paralysed in Gaza within a few weeks," Albares told lawmakers.
Madrid contributed 18.5 million euros directly to UNRWA in 2023, including 10 million euros approved in December following the decision to triple development and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories.
On Friday, neighboring Portugal announced additional aid to UNRWA worth one million euros. Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho wrote on social media platform X it was essential "not to turn our backs on the Palestinian population at this difficult time".
2 View gallery
לאחר הפסקת מימון אונר"א: החל סבב חלוקת קמח למשפחות בדרום רצועת עזהלאחר הפסקת מימון אונר"א: החל סבב חלוקת קמח למשפחות בדרום רצועת עזה
Gazans receive sacks of flour from UNRWA in Gaza
After credible evidence was showing the participation and involvement of UNRWA employees in the atrocities committed on October 7 was presented by Israel to the U.S. and other allies as well as to the UN, countries which have been responsible for the most funding for the UN organization said they were suspending their annual contributions pending an investigation into the allegations.
Israel said at least 10% of all UNRWA staff in Gaza were affiliated with the terror group and most have relatives who are active members of the Gaza terror factions.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""