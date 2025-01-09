This country is the world's least antisemitic – can you guess where?

There are only 700 Jews living among Taiwan ’s population of 23.5 million people, yet the country is considered one of the least, if not the least, antisemitic nations in the world.

“We are very honored to say that Taiwan is the least antisemitic country in the world,” said Taiwanese Ambassador to Israel Ya-Ping (Abby) Lee.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the ILTV News Podcast , Lee noted that while there is no official ranking of least and most antisemitic countries, the travel risk map published by Israel’s National Security Council consistently shows Taiwan in green. This indicates zero risk for Jews or Israelis traveling to the country. Additionally, Taiwan received a badge of honor from a former Israeli ambassador for its efforts to incorporate Holocaust education into its curriculum and broader community.

While Jews have likely lived in Taiwan sporadically over the years, it wasn’t until 2021 that the country’s first synagogue opened. Taiwan’s predominant religions are Taoism, Buddhism, and Christianity.

The synagogue and cultural center in Taipei serves as a second home for Jewish residents and visitors, as well as a hub for locals to learn more about Jewish traditions. It includes a museum showcasing beautiful ancient Jewish artifacts discovered in the region and a kosher restaurant that offers a unique fusion of traditional Jewish and Taiwanese cuisine.

“The voice of the Jewish diaspora in Taiwan is getting stronger and stronger,” Lee emphasized.

2 View gallery Taiwan Amb. Abby Lee (right) with ILTV 's Maayan Hoffman ( Courtesy )

Although Israel is not among the dozen countries that have officially recognized Taiwan’s independence from China, the two nations share a close bond, Lee explained. This connection is rooted in their mutual struggles and opportunities to work together in complementary ways.

“A lot of Taiwanese see a reflection in Israel,” she told ILTV. “While you are facing a lot of challenges externally, you are so united together in fighting for the survival of the country. This is the inspiration for Taiwanese society.”

Though the countries are more than 8,000 kilometers apart, Lee described them as “neighbors in values.”

“We share the same democratic values. We safeguard freedom and human rights, and of course, we are modern states. We face many challenges to our survival, but while dealing with those challenges, we never give up hope or our belief in humanity and resilience,” she said.

Both nations also share a reliance on human capital due to a lack of natural resources. “So both countries pay a lot of attention to education, and we know that we need to keep innovating in order to thrive under threat,” Lee explained.

Taiwan has demonstrated its support for Israel since October 7, providing financial and emotional assistance to convey that Israel is not alone.

Just as Taiwanese sovereignty is not determined by the number of countries that recognize it, neither is Israel’s right to exist.

“It is not easy for small countries to deal with pressure from bullies, especially when these bullies have hybrid toolkits to coerce you, including military intimidation and economic coercion,” Lee said. “But we know that democracy should speak with one voice. When the axis of upheavals works together, democracies should coordinate their actions, stand in solidarity, and reinforce one another.”

Today, Taiwan is Israel’s fourth-largest market in Asia. Their tech ecosystems complement each other, with Taiwan excelling in hardware and Israel in software. Over the past three decades, the two nations have signed 34 government-to-government cooperation agreements across fields such as medicine, agriculture, and technology.

“We always believe that the cooperation between two countries can generate synergies beyond imagination,” Lee said.

2 View gallery Taipei City, Taiwan ( Photo: shutterstock )

Israel also has much to learn from Taiwan. While Lee is the only female ambassador representing Taiwan in the Middle East, women make up 42% of Taiwan’s parliamentary members, compared to only 25% in Israel.

“We pay a lot of attention to women’s empowerment and strive to reinforce gender equality in Taiwan through government policies and social movements,” Lee said.

Lee sees Israel as her “home away from home.” She is impressed by the freshness and diversity of Israeli food and has developed a fondness for hummus and schnitzel, calling Israeli cuisine “amazing.”