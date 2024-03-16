גג 850

Hamas Imam fires at Hebron from an adjacent cemetery and neutralized

The terrorist, a Hamas operative from Hebron, arrived under the guise of visiting the old Muslim cemetery located near the city, opened fire at the Jewish city, and was neutralized; There were no casualties

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
A terrorist opened fire towards the Jewish city of Hebron, while visiting the nearby Muslim cemetery and was neutralized by security forces. There were no casualties, and the IDF is scanning for additional terrorists in the area, fearing more attempted attacks during Ramadan.
In the footage of the event, the terrorist is seen holding an AK-47 and firing towards the Jewish city, while being shot and injured himself. The terrorist, Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, is an imam of the Al-Qasim Mosque in Hebron and a Hamas operative.
Footage of the attempted attack on Hebron
On Friday, two Palestinian youths were arrested on suspicion of planning an attack against Jews in Kfar Eldad in Gush Etzion. Security forces identified them and arrested them after noticing they were armed with three knives. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the suspects were transferred for questioning by security forces. A security official said, "This was really a miracle; the terrorists could have infiltrated and this whole event could have ended very badly."
2 View gallery
תיעוד ערבי מפיגוע הירי בחברוןתיעוד ערבי מפיגוע הירי בחברון
Footage of terrorist firing at Hebron
Since the beginning of the war, the IDF's Central Command has reinforced forces on roads and towns in Judea and Samaria. Recently, drills have also been conducted in towns to prepare for similar incidents of infiltrations and attacks. The patrolling forces, numbering about 7,000 soldiers, are expected to remain in the area at least until the end of Ramadan.
2 View gallery
גיוס מילואים של פלוגות מגבגיוס מילואים של פלוגות מגב
IDF operates in Judea and Samaria amid rising tensions in Ramadan
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
"In the past two years, and especially since the beginning of the war, we have significantly improved the security in towns throughout Judea and Samaria, including surveillance, security fences, and new systems. In addition, we have conducted dozens of surprise drills for such events. Last night, two infiltration attempts were thwarted thanks to the defense systems and security forces," a senior security official said.
