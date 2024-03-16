Hamas Imam fires at Hebron from an adjacent cemetery and neutralized

A terrorist opened fire towards the Jewish city of Hebron, while visiting the nearby Muslim cemetery and was neutralized by security forces. There were no casualties, and the IDF is scanning for additional terrorists in the area, fearing more attempted attacks during Ramadan.

In the footage of the event, the terrorist is seen holding an AK-47 and firing towards the Jewish city, while being shot and injured himself. The terrorist, Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, is an imam of the Al-Qasim Mosque in Hebron and a Hamas operative.

Footage of the attempted attack on Hebron

On Friday, two Palestinian youths were arrested on suspicion of planning an attack against Jews in Kfar Eldad in Gush Etzion. Security forces identified them and arrested them after noticing they were armed with three knives. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the suspects were transferred for questioning by security forces. A security official said, "This was really a miracle; the terrorists could have infiltrated and this whole event could have ended very badly."

Footage of terrorist firing at Hebron

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF's Central Command has reinforced forces on roads and towns in Judea and Samaria. Recently, drills have also been conducted in towns to prepare for similar incidents of infiltrations and attacks. The patrolling forces, numbering about 7,000 soldiers, are expected to remain in the area at least until the end of Ramadan.

IDF operates in Judea and Samaria amid rising tensions in Ramadan