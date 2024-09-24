'We have more strikes ready,' Gallant says as IDF drills ground combat in Lebanon

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday expressed confidence in the IDF’s preparations for fighting against Hezbollah after the Israeli military landed a series of unprecedented blows on the Iranian-backed terrorist group in recent days.

“Hezbollah today is not what it was a week ago. It has suffered severe blows to its command, personnel and weaponry,” he told troops during a visit to a military exercise simulating ground combat in Lebanon, involving the IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade and the 202nd Paratroopers Battalion.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant concludes exercise simulating ground combat in Lebanon

“We have more strikes ready. We know what to do and how to execute it. Remember, Hezbollah is not Hamas. The terrain, the enemy and the threats are different. I’m confident that any Hezbollah fighter you encounter, you will know how to eliminate.”

He emphasized that Hezbollah understands the IDF’s capabilities and is concerned. “We must be fully prepared to give the order to move forward when necessary. I see what you’re doing, and it’s extremely important.”

He added, “You are the most trained forces the IDF has ever had. No one has faced a year of fighting like you have. But remember, you’re up against an organization that looks different — its morale is low, but its intentions to harm us are serious.”

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an intelligence base, where he received a briefing from the head of Military Intelligence, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder and the commander of Unit 8200, Lt. Col. Yossi Sariel. “I am deeply impressed by the work that has been done and the work that will be done. We will continue to strike Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said.

Addressing the people of Lebanon, Netanyahu said, “Our fight is not with you; it is with Hezbollah. Nasrallah is leading you to the brink of disaster. I told you yesterday to leave homes where he has placed missiles in your living rooms and rockets in your garages. Anyone with a missile in their living room won’t have a home. He is putting your country at risk. Free yourselves from Hezbollah’s grip — for your own sake.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The IDF released data on its operations in Lebanon over the past two days. “In recent days, the IDF has launched a widespread campaign in Lebanon aimed at degrading Hezbollah’s military capabilities and altering the security reality in the north. Fighter squadrons and drones have conducted nearly 3,000 flight hours over Lebanon. More than 1,500 Hezbollah targets, including over 1,000 types of weaponry, have been struck in 200 different areas,” the military said.

The IDF added that the strikes involved over 250 aircraft dropping around 2,000 munitions and targeted roughly 400 medium-range rocket launchers, 70 weapons depots and 80 drones and UAVs. “The IDF continues its strikes in the area,” the statement said.

A senior air force official told Ynet that the scale of targets struck in such a short time is unprecedented. “This is a broad and synchronized air operation, with intelligence and Northern Command coordination like never before in terms of target quantity and timeframe,” he said, but cautioned that this is not yet a full-scale war with all of the IDF’s capabilities. “Hezbollah still has rocket-launching capabilities,” he noted.

Multiple fires across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley according to NASA's Fire Information for Resource Management System

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that NASA satellite data, used to monitor global fires, shows that IDF airstrikes in southern Lebanon have covered an area of 650 square miles. The Fire Information for Resource Management System, based on satellite data, tracks flashpoints and fires caused by the strikes targeting Hezbollah’s weapon and missile stockpiles.

According to AP, the satellite data also indicates secondary explosions resulting from the destruction of these weapons. As of Tuesday, numerous fires have been reported across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.