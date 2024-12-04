Israel, Philippines ties deepen, include arms sales, tourism agreement

The relationship between Israel and the Philippines has been warming across various fronts, and on Tuesday a Shaldag 5-class patrol boat was delivered from Israel Shipyards to the Philippine Navy. This is a further step in an agreement signed between the shipyard and the Philippine government in 2020.

4 View gallery A Philippine Navy crew in an Israeli shipyard

The Shaldag, considered one of the fastest and most advanced patrol boats of its kind in the world was delivered to the Philippine fleet fully equipped with all operational systems. It is capable of speeds exceeding 40 knots (approximately 75 km/h), the boat has a range of up to 1,000 nautical miles. Its design allows it to navigate both deep and shallow waters, enabling it to approach almost any shoreline. The boat is powered by two powerful engines and a waterjet propulsion system that provides exceptional maneuverability.

Alongside the agreement between Israel Shipyards and the Philippine government, the Israeli defense systems manufacturer Rafael signed a deal to supply weapons, control, and communication systems that will be installed on the boat. These include a 30mm Typhoon gun, a 0.5mm gun, and short-range missile systems. The boat can remain at sea for up to six days and can accommodate a crew of up to 14 soldiers and commanders, offering improved living conditions with an equipped kitchen, comfortable crew rooms, personal rooms for the commander and his deputy, and a briefing and rest area.

4 View gallery A Shaldag 5-class patrol in the Philippines

As part of the deal, Israel Shipyards is also refurbishing and upgrading the Philippine Navy’s shipyard. Additionally, a large group of Philippine Navy technicians has been trained at the shipyard in Haifa, enabling them to maintain the Shaldag boats delivered to the customer. This knowledge transfer process has been highly valued by the Philippine Navy’s leadership. The project is expected to be completed by June 2025 with the delivery of the last boat to the Philippine Navy.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Haim Katz, currently visiting Manila, signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in international organizations, with a focus on marketing, aviation, innovation, and digitalization.

During his visit, Katz is expected to address the annual conference of the Philippine Association of Travel Agents, meet with journalists, opinion leaders, church leaders, and the president of Philippine Airlines. He will also participate in an Israeli wine event in collaboration with Israeli wineries. Katz noted, “Upon taking office, I noticed an increased flow from the Philippines, which has remained stable even during the war. The Philippines is a key country in Asia, and its people see Israel as a must-visit destination. We intend to make special efforts to further develop and strengthen tourism ties between our countries.”

4 View gallery Tourism Minister Haim Katz and Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco

Philippine Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco added, “The Philippines and Israel share a tradition of warm relations, common heritage, and faith, highlighted through cultural and tourism exchanges. We will focus on knowledge exchange in sustainable tourism and accessible tourism.”

The Philippines ranks fifth for tourist arrivals in 2024, with around 40,000 citizens visiting Israel, primarily for religious reasons. The Israeli Tourism Ministry, through its local office in Manila, has conducted diverse marketing activities, including roadshows, seminars for agents, and collaborations with influencers and media outlets. The Christian Jubilee Year in 2025 is seen as a unique opportunity to attract Christian tourists to Israel. This event will be central to tourism activities in the Philippines next year.

Israel and the Philippines have had a tourism agreement since 1987. The memorandum of understanding forms the basis for a new agreement that will soon be signed, expanding the areas of cooperation.

Warming relations post-October 7

After October 7, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos expressed support for Israel, calling for the release of hostages, condemning terrorism, and reaffirming the deep friendship between the two nations. Although the Philippines is part of the Non-Aligned group of nations and usually votes against Israel at the UN, after October 7, it voted at least once in favor of Israel, which drew criticism from other member states of the bloc.

In Israel, there are 28,000 Filipino workers, most of whom work in healthcare, with some in the hospitality industry. Despite the war, most have remained in Israel. “They are loyal, feel safe, and are treated well by their employers. They feel at home and part of a family here. We hear this all the time,” said Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Ilan Plots. “The Philippine government greatly appreciates the treatment and conditions of Filipino workers in Israel.”

4 View gallery Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos called for the release of the hostages ( Photo: AP )

In the past year, Israel has sent four economic and business delegations to the Philippines in areas such as agriculture, water, cybersecurity, and emergency preparedness. A week ago, the Israeli Embassy in Manila held a week-long event to promote Israeli innovation and technology, encouraging investments in Israeli startups. “There are many opportunities here. The Philippine economy is experiencing significant growth, and the middle and upper classes are expanding. The whole world is increasing its marketing efforts, and Israel is also doing the same,” added Ambassador Plots.

And if that’s not enough: The embassy in the Philippines inaugurated an interactive learning center named after the city of Bari at a public school in San Juan. The opening ceremony, attended by San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora in Metro Manila, included songs and dances prepared by the children for the ambassador, as well as a reading of the story of “David and Goliath” in English and Filipino by the ambassador and the mayor. The children actively participated, asking the ambassador questions and learning about Israel. Mayor Zamora emphasized the strong connection between the two countries and expressed hope to visit Israel. Ambassador Plots highlighted the deep historical ties between the two nations, dating back to 1938 when President Manuel Quezon saved 1,300 Jews from the Nazis by granting them work visas to the Philippines.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The name “Bari” reflects both the focus on the well of knowledge that the children will gain from the center and a remembrance of one of the kibbutzim severely impacted by last year’s events. This is the second of three projects where the embassy is contributing learning centers named after various cities in Israel. Last year, the Jerusalem Learning Center was inaugurated, and next week another center named after Ofakim will be opened. Additionally, Israel has helped Philippine schools open informal English learning centers and provided aid to areas affected by natural disasters.

Currently, the embassy is working to convince Philippine Airlines to launch direct flights to Israel after the war, which could increase tourist exchanges between the two countries. In the past, the airline conditioned this on flying over Saudi Arabia, and it had received approval from the Saudis. However, the war has complicated those plans. On average, 14,000 Israelis visit the Philippines annually, with that number on the rise. Despite the war, Filipino tourists rank fifth in arrivals to Israel. Last year, without the war, it was expected to be a record year for Filipino tourists visiting Israel.