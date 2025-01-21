Emily's mom posts message to world, and 1st photo of her daughter's fingers without bandage

Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily, who was returned from Hamas captivity on Sunday, posted a message to the world on the X platform - including the first photo of her daughter without the bandage covering her shot off-fingers that she returned with from Gaza.

"Thank you to everyone in the UK and around the world who supported the campaign to bring Emily home, and for all your messages here on X. You are amazing and we love you all. 94 hostages still need us," she wrote in her post.

2 View gallery Emily Damari and her mother, Mandy

Emily, a British citizen, immediately became a symbol of heroism upon her release, when, among other things, she pushed one of the Hamas terrorists out of the vehicle that brought her to the Red Cross collection point - and also provided a special victory image, when she showed her brother her severed fingers in a phone call.

Emily was the only Gaza hostage holding British citizenship and, until her release, there has been no sign of life from her during her time in captivity. On the morning of October 7, Hamas terrorists invaded her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, killed her dog, and abducted her from the Young Generation neighborhood of the kibbutz.

2 View gallery Emily's homecoming ( Photos: Maayan Toaf/GPO )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Her mother Mandy also hid while terrorists entered her home - and was saved after one of the bullets they fired hit the door lock in the room where she was hiding and jammed it, so they were unable to get in.

About a week and a half before Emily's release, her mother turned to her: "Emily, Lulu, if you can somehow hear me, know this - all of us here love you to the moon and back. Not a second goes by that we don't think of you, pray for you, fight for you to come home alive."

Thank you to everyone in the UK and around the world who supported the campaign to bring Emily home, and for all your messages here on X. You are amazing and we love you all 🤟



94 hostages still need us🎗️💛 pic.twitter.com/nuRVj6n8tt — Mandy Damari 🎗🤟 (@DamariMandy) January 21, 2025





One of the campaigns for Emily's release was by fans of her beloved English soccer team, Tottenham, who made sure to release yellow balloons into the air at every game, wave her picture, and wish for her return and the return of the other hostages.