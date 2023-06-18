Another attack against Christians in Jerusalem: Stone hurled into Last Supper Room





A stone was thrown at a window of the Room of the Last Supper on Mount Zion in Jerusalem, which according to the belief of most Christian denominations is the place where Jesus had his Last Supper.

No one was injured in Thursday's incident, but a special stained-glass window was broken. The police arrested a suspect and the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court released him under restrictive conditions.

This incident joins a series of attacks against Christians in Jerusalem that have increased recently. It occurs against the backdrop of protests by extremist Jewish religious groups claiming that there are Christians whose goal is to convert Jews in the city.

In a demonstration held three weeks ago, it was stated that "Christians are planning to hold a prominent Christian event at the foot of the Temple Mount with the participation of missionary Messianic communities" and that "this is an attempt to violate the religion and insult the honor of Israel." Following these extremist calls, confrontations, shouts and spitting incidents have been recorded against groups of Christian tourists at the entrance to the church.

Following the recent incidents, the CEO of the Incoming Tour Operators Association in Israel, Yossi Fattal, issued a warning to the Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, stating that there is a serious concern about the impact on tourist movement in the capital due to harassment and insults.