Sullivan: Ball is in Hamas's court, response to ceasefire proposal awaited

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reported on Tuesday that the United States is still waiting for a response from Hamas regarding Israel’s ceasefire proposal, which was revealed by President Joe Biden last Friday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sullivan emphasized the critical role of Qatari mediators in facilitating this communication.

“We are waiting for a response from Hamas,” Sullivan said. He acknowledged the possibility that Hamas might prefer to continue the conflict rather than accept the ceasefire. “Hamas may choose they think it’s just better to let the war and the suffering and the violence continue,” he noted.

Sullivan described Hamas as a “vicious and brutal terror group,” but expressed hope that they would ultimately see the ceasefire as the best way to end the war, secure the return of hostages, and allow a surge of humanitarian assistance.

“The onus is on Hamas and will remain on Hamas until we get a formal response from them,” he stated.

In response to a reporter's suggestion that both Israel and Hamas had rejected the proposal, Sullivan clarified that Israel had accepted the ceasefire plan.

“The prime minister’s own adviser went out publicly and said they accepted the proposal. They have reaffirmed that they have accepted the proposal… [it] is a proposal Israel accepted before and continues to accept today,” he explained. “The ball is in Hamas’s court.”