Israel-Hamas hostage deal talks 'positive,' but breakthrough elusive

The first phase of negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo ended without making significant strides toward an agreement for the release of hostages and a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday morning, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

An American official stated there was no breakthrough in the negotiations, but also noted they did not "collapse." Egyptian sources mentioned that talks would continue through diplomatic and security channels in the coming days.

1 View gallery Mossad Director David Barnea, CIA Director William Burns, Qatari PM Mohammed al-Thani and Egyptian spy chief Abas Kamel ( Photo: Yariv Katz, AP )

An Egyptian source speaking to The New York Times indicated that the talks were extended by an additional three days, highlighting that the tone of the discussions was positive.