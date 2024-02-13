Watch the battles in Rafah during the rescue of hostages Fernando and Louis

The National Counter Terrorism Unit of the Israel Border Police stated that "during the complex rescue operation, heavy fire was opened toward the soldiers and toward the location of the hostages from inside the building and from nearby buildings. In a professional and sharp response, the IDF soldiers responded and returned fire in the framework of which the terrorists were eliminated, this at the same time that the IDF soldiers protected the hostages with their bodies until they brought them home safely."

"Last night, based on intelligence information, we prepared together with our partners from the Shin Bet, the Shayetet, the Mobility Unit and the 7th Brigade, in order to rescue hostages from the area of the city of Rafah," said Major General Y., deputy platoon commander in the National Counter-Terrorism Unit who commanded a force in the rescue operation.

"When we arrived at the location, we broke in and encountered heavy resistance, massive shooting from inside the house and from the periphery. We returned fire and eliminated the terrorists. While breaking in, we located the hostages and rescued them from the building. After that, we removed them from the area, while we were dealing with resistance from the periphery, and protecting the lives of the hostages until we returned them home safely."

