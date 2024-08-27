Man arrested in Moscow for throwing wife, toddler from 16th floor

On Sunday, 39-year-old Alexander Lipatov was detained in Moscow after allegedly pushing his wife and infant from the 16th floor of a residential building in the Lefortovo district, according to multiple reports by Russian media. Neighbors claimed they had not noticed any conflicts, according to interviews reported.

Lipatov's wife and infant, born in 2023, were found dead.

According to Telegram channel Shot, special security forces broke into the apartment where Lipatov barricaded himself. The incident occurred in 9:00 AM in the morning on Krasnokazarmennaya Street.

Lipatov was found in serious condition was carried on a stretcher to a hospital. He is being treated in a toxicology department.

According to the Telegram channel of the Investigative Lipatov and his wife were under the influence of strong substances. at some point, cries and noise were heard from the apartment.

The Moscow prosecutor's office is supervising and monitoring the investigation of the case.

Lipatov works at the Central Bank of Russia.

"Apparently, they were arguing, and the man was smashing the apartment," one of the neighbors is quoted as saying.

The Moscow prosecutor's office published footage from the crime scene. The footage shows that personal belongings were scattered in the courtyard, and the bodies of the alleged victims.

The motives for the crime remain unknown. Lipatov and his wife had lived together for about three years.

Sources: Rambler, Lenta.ru