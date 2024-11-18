Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham in region to jumpstart Saudi normalization

The senator, who touched down in Israel over the weekend, hopes to restart negotiations for a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel that has stalled after the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war, even before Trump takes office, to ensure a two-thirds Senate majority to pass the U.S.-Saudi defense pact.

The senator, who touched down in Israel over the weekend, hopes to restart negotiations for a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel that has stalled after the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war, even before Trump takes office, to ensure a two-thirds Senate majority to pass the U.S.-Saudi defense pact.

The senator, who touched down in Israel over the weekend, hopes to restart negotiations for a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel that has stalled after the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war, even before Trump takes office, to ensure a two-thirds Senate majority to pass the U.S.-Saudi defense pact.

Graham met with former defense minister Yoav Gallant and the two discussed the threat from Iran and normalization with Riyadh. "It was an important meeting," Gallant said. "Lindsey Gram is a true friend and avid supporter of Israel who invests many efforts to strengthen Israel's regional position and bolster its security amid threats primarily from Iran. We discussed the vital need to use the short window of opportunity that has opened for forging agreements that would strengthen Israel and weaken Iran and help reach a path that will enable the return of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza."

Graham met with former defense minister Yoav Gallant and the two discussed the threat from Iran and normalization with Riyadh. "It was an important meeting," Gallant said. "Lindsey Gram is a true friend and avid supporter of Israel who invests many efforts to strengthen Israel's regional position and bolster its security amid threats primarily from Iran. We discussed the vital need to use the short window of opportunity that has opened for forging agreements that would strengthen Israel and weaken Iran and help reach a path that will enable the return of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza."

Graham met with former defense minister Yoav Gallant and the two discussed the threat from Iran and normalization with Riyadh. "It was an important meeting," Gallant said. "Lindsey Gram is a true friend and avid supporter of Israel who invests many efforts to strengthen Israel's regional position and bolster its security amid threats primarily from Iran. We discussed the vital need to use the short window of opportunity that has opened for forging agreements that would strengthen Israel and weaken Iran and help reach a path that will enable the return of the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza."

Graham met earlier with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Expressing his concern about Iran's breakthrough to nuclear capability, Graham told the prime minister: "Do whatever you must to prevent the Iranian ayatollahs from obtaining nuclear weapons," the Prime Minister's office (PMO) reported after the meeting.

Graham met earlier with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Expressing his concern about Iran's breakthrough to nuclear capability, Graham told the prime minister: "Do whatever you must to prevent the Iranian ayatollahs from obtaining nuclear weapons," the Prime Minister's office (PMO) reported after the meeting.

Graham met earlier with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Expressing his concern about Iran's breakthrough to nuclear capability, Graham told the prime minister: "Do whatever you must to prevent the Iranian ayatollahs from obtaining nuclear weapons," the Prime Minister's office (PMO) reported after the meeting.