Islamic Jihad head says won't sign hostage deal that does not include total cease-fire

The terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad will not agree to a hostage exchange deal that does not guarantee a "comprehensive cease-fire" in the Gaza Strip and a withdrawal of all Israel Defense Forces troops from Gaza, the secretary general of Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhaleh, said in a statement issued on Tuesday, in response the current negotiations between Israel and Hamas to strike an agreement.
"In response to what is being circulated in the media regarding the initiatives taken by the United States' government regarding the hostages and their release, we confirm our firm position that we will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a comprehensive cease-fire and the withdrawal of the occupying forces, guaranteeing restoration and a clear political solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people," said Nakhaleh.
Nakhaleh is located in Beirut and is heavily influenced by Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and Iran - who are also trying to put pressure on Hamas during the ongoing talks.