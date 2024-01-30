Islamic Jihad head says won't sign hostage deal that does not include total cease-fire

The terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad will not agree to a hostage exchange deal that does not guarantee a "comprehensive cease-fire" in the Gaza Strip and a withdrawal of all Israel Defense Forces troops from Gaza, the secretary general of Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhaleh, said in a statement issued on Tuesday, in response the current negotiations between Israel and Hamas to strike an agreement.

