One man critically injured in West Bank ramming attack

At least one person was critically hurt in a suspected terrorist car-ramming attack near the West Bank settlement of Beit El on Wednesday morning.

At least one person was critically hurt in a suspected terrorist car-ramming attack near the West Bank settlement of Beit El on Wednesday morning.

At least one person was critically hurt in a suspected terrorist car-ramming attack near the West Bank settlement of Beit El on Wednesday morning.

Troops shot at the driver of a fuel truck that attempted to run them over; the terrorist was "neutralized" at the scene, according to the military.

Troops shot at the driver of a fuel truck that attempted to run them over; the terrorist was "neutralized" at the scene, according to the military.

Troops shot at the driver of a fuel truck that attempted to run them over; the terrorist was "neutralized" at the scene, according to the military.

the road was sealed off and roadblocks were set up as troops sealed the area, while the truck was examined for explosives.

the road was sealed off and roadblocks were set up as troops sealed the area, while the truck was examined for explosives.

the road was sealed off and roadblocks were set up as troops sealed the area, while the truck was examined for explosives.