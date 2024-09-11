One man critically injured in West Bank ramming attack

Fuel truck driver neutralized at the scene; Truck being examined for explosives as troops seal the area setting up roadblocks; 

Scene of the West Bank ramming attack
(Hatzala without borders )

At least one person was critically hurt in a suspected terrorist car-ramming attack near the West Bank settlement of Beit El on Wednesday morning.
2 View gallery
דיווח על פיגוע דריסה בצומת גבעת אסףדיווח על פיגוע דריסה בצומת גבעת אסף
Truck at scene of West Bank ramming
(Photo: Hatzalah)

2 View gallery
דיווח על פיגוע דריסה בצומת גבעת אסףדיווח על פיגוע דריסה בצומת גבעת אסף
At the scene of the suspected ramming attack near Beit El in the West Bank
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
Troops shot at the driver of a fuel truck that attempted to run them over; the terrorist was "neutralized" at the scene, according to the military.
the road was sealed off and roadblocks were set up as troops sealed the area, while the truck was examined for explosives.
Hazard materials teams and firefighters were rushed to the scene, to prevent the leak of any hazardous materials. The area Fire and Rescue station commander said his team was carrying out measures to protect the safety of the forces operating on the scene and are prepared for any eventuality.
