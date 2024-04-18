Police arrest Hebrew U professor who denied October 7 atrocities

The Hebrew University’s Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian was arrested by police on suspicion of inciting against the State of Israel two weeks after the Israel Police appealed to the court to issue an arrest warrant against her, Ynet learned Thursday. An additional search warrant was also issued against Shalhoub-Kevorkian, who has been taken in for further questioning.

The lecturer was suspended from the university after she published a petition blaming Israel for committing genocide in Gaza. "It's time to cancel Zionism," she also said, and cast doubts about reported cases of rape on October 7, saying that Israel was fabricating facts to push a narrative.

"They started with babies, they continued with rape, and they will continue with a million other lies. We stopped believing them, I hope the world stops believing them,” she said.

In practice, the university's decision determined Shalhoub-Kevorkian would be suspended from teaching until the end of the semester, but since it had already ended the punishment was in effect equal to a four-day suspension. After news of the short suspension became known, a group of 100 students organized a demonstration on campus, waving Israeli flags and calling for Shalhoub-Kevorkian's dismissal.

In October, Hebrew University President Professor Asher Cohen and Rector Tamir Sheafer wrote that they believed it was appropriate for the lecturer to consider leaving her position. "Accusing Israel of occupying Palestine for 75 years essentially attempts to undermine the basis for Israel’s existence. There’s no need to exaggerate in the harshness and absurdity of this claim," they wrote.