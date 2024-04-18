Police arrest Hebrew U professor who denied October 7 atrocities

Court issues arrest and search warrant against lecturer after she made comments calling to 'cancel' the State of Israel and casting doubt on the events of Hamas' attack

Liran Tamari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Pro-Palestine
Hebrew University
Israel
Prof. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian
The Hebrew University’s Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian was arrested by police on suspicion of inciting against the State of Israel two weeks after the Israel Police appealed to the court to issue an arrest warrant against her, Ynet learned Thursday. An additional search warrant was also issued against Shalhoub-Kevorkian, who has been taken in for further questioning.
2 View gallery
פרופ' נדירה שלהוב-קיבורקיאןפרופ' נדירה שלהוב-קיבורקיאן
Prof. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, Hebrew University
(Photo: Hebrew University, OPIS Zagreb / Shutterstock)
The lecturer was suspended from the university after she published a petition blaming Israel for committing genocide in Gaza. "It's time to cancel Zionism," she also said, and cast doubts about reported cases of rape on October 7, saying that Israel was fabricating facts to push a narrative.
"They started with babies, they continued with rape, and they will continue with a million other lies. We stopped believing them, I hope the world stops believing them,” she said.
In practice, the university's decision determined Shalhoub-Kevorkian would be suspended from teaching until the end of the semester, but since it had already ended the punishment was in effect equal to a four-day suspension. After news of the short suspension became known, a group of 100 students organized a demonstration on campus, waving Israeli flags and calling for Shalhoub-Kevorkian's dismissal.
2 View gallery
מחאת הסטודנטיות והסטודנטים בעניין המרצה שהתבטאה נגד ישראל בקמפוס הר הצופים, ירושליםמחאת הסטודנטיות והסטודנטים בעניין המרצה שהתבטאה נגד ישראל בקמפוס הר הצופים, ירושלים
Hebrew University student protesting against Prof. Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian
(Photo: Roni Green Shaulov)
In October, Hebrew University President Professor Asher Cohen and Rector Tamir Sheafer wrote that they believed it was appropriate for the lecturer to consider leaving her position. "Accusing Israel of occupying Palestine for 75 years essentially attempts to undermine the basis for Israel’s existence. There’s no need to exaggerate in the harshness and absurdity of this claim," they wrote.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""