Hebrew U professor remains suspended for 2nd semester: 'Won't return until admits Hamas atrocities'

Professor Asher Ben-Arieh, the head of the School of Social Work at the Hebrew University, announced Tuesday that the suspension of Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian from teaching, due to her denial of October 7 , remains in effect.

Ben-Arieh emphasized that "the decision is rooted in the denial of cases of murder and rape of citizens, women and children, in stark contrast to the professional values of social work." However, he noted that he is willing to give her another chance if she acknowledges the events that occurred during the Hamas massacre. "If acknowledgment occur, the decision to suspend her from teaching will be immediately revoked."

Earlier this month Shalhoub-Kevorkian said in an interview that "It's time to cancel Zionism," and expressed doubt about the reported rape incidents on October 7, suggesting that any lie would be used to further a narrative. "They started with babies, they continued with rape, and they will continue with a million other lies. We stopped believing them, I hope the world stops believing them,” she said.

In response to the controversy, the Hebrew University said in a statement that it "vehemently rejects all her distorted remarks. The Hebrew University is proud to be an Israeli, public and Zionist institution. As in the past, the heads of the university reiterate their call for the professor to find another academic home that aligns with her positions at this stage, and in order to maintain a safe climate on campus for the benefit of our students the university has decided to suspend her from teaching."

Ben-Arieh wrote in a letter to the university community on Tuesday that: "Tensions are high in the school, protests have occurred, and many of you have approached me and the administration with genuine concern. The decision is not based on such or other political statements. It is moral, academic and professional. We have never been and will never be part of the political game unfolding today."