Travel to Uman: Agreements with Ukraine will facilitate arrival of worshipers

Israel has struck agreements with the Ukrainian government on cooperation and assistance at the border crossings for travelers to Uman. Israel's ambassador in Kiev, Michael Brodsky, held talks with the commanders of the Ukrainian border guard, and reached initial agreements that will facilitate the arrival of tens of thousands of worshipers in Uman to Ukraine through the borders of neighboring countries.
Ukrainian border guard will work to speed up the border crossing activity as much as possible, according to agreements that came out of the discussions. The ambassador was also informed that the government of Ukraine has responded to Israel's request to strengthen the border crossings, which will be open 24 hours a day on the days before and after Rosh Hashanah.
The agreements complement understandings struck in recent months with Moldova, Poland and Hungary to facilitate their border crossings. Under the agreement with Ukraine, passengers are expected to experience significant relief in the expected travel difficulties from Israel to Oman.
"I again call on the public to be attentive to the instructions and details of the announced plan, and with the help of God we will be able to arrange all matters of the trip," said Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Heritage Meir Porush. "I thank Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who has been leading and assisting in the matter for a long time, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who mobilized in response to my requests and spoke with the president of Ukraine, which made this news possible."