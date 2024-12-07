Are Israel's wars over?

While President-elect Donald Trump’s nominated U.S. advisor on the Middle East, Lebanese American businessman Massad Boulos, has claimed that Israel’s wars are over, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly disagrees.

So, which is it?

According to Eric Mandel, founder and director of MEPIN, “these wars will not be over” for a long time.

“We will hopefully have good ceasefires, and that's the best you can expect at this point in time,” he told ILTV News.

HOSTAGE NEGOTIATIONS

Mandel explained that Gaza and Lebanon present entirely different challenges. “Lebanon is a real nation, but a totally failed state. Even though Hezbollah has been tremendously weakened, they are still basically in control there. Gaza, on the other hand, is something that's self-contained.”

The problem, he said, is the lack of a clear “day after” plan for Gaza.

“Netanyahu does not want any Palestinian Authority involvement,” Mandel said. “That is a big problem. I am not saying that the PA should be there, but you need to have something there. And if Hamas is not totally destroyed as a military and governing entity, no other nation would want to put their soldiers in harm’s way—not the Emiratis, Germans, or Saudis.”

He emphasized the urgent need for a strategy for Gaza's future. “I think they really need to get to some kind of ‘day after’ plan in Gaza,” Mandel added.