'Sinwar on the run, like a crazed mouse, only fear for his life will bring a deal'

Israeli officials said on Tuesday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was on the run, fearing capture by Israeli troops.

"He is running from cave to cave, like a mouse," they said. "He is terrified and moves around like he is crazy. The only thing that would bring about a hostage release deal is his real fear that he is minutes away from being taken out and only a deal could save him." They said.

"If there is any chance for a deal it would come from military pressure and that the IDF is sitting on his nec." the officials said. "He has no other reason. He does not need fuel, medicine or food. He knows he is minutes away from being killed along with his leadership."

Hamas delivered its response earlier to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, after the proposal agreed on last month, by the U.S., Israel, Qatar, Egypt and France, in a meeting in Paris. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Hamas's reply was conveyed to Israel by the Qatari mediator. " Its details are being thoroughly evaluated by the officials involved in the negotiations."

But officials said that the terms Hamas demanded were unacceptable and tantamount to a rejection of the proposal. "There are good parts and better parts. In any case, this is just the start of the negotiations," they said.

U.S. President Joe Biden said there had been "some movement" on a deal but also described the Hamas response as "a bit over the top" but his secretary of state before leaving for Israel from Qatar expressed some optimism. On Wednesday Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders and will try to leave the door open to a deal, which the Biden administration seeks to see completed at all costs.

The timing of Blinken's visit is critical. Israel is at a crossroads and must decide whether to accept the hostage deal, and the IDF is nearing its operations in Khan Younis and must decide whether to begin an offensive in Rafah. Blinken will meet a cabinet that is divided plagued with conflicts and a military that is being criticized by ministers and even the prime ministers.

