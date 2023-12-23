IDF strikes targets in southern Lebanon

On Saturday, a Lebanese news agency reported on three Israeli strikes in the Al-Hardali area, south of the Litani River, allegedly near the center of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force and the Lebanese army.
Al-Manar, Hezbollah's news outlet, shared a video of the attacks on the Al-Hardali-Dir Mimas road. The footage captured significant smoke along the road, followed by an explosion. The vehicle from which the attack was documented escaped the area in reverse.
Earlier, the Israeli Air Force targeted a series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.
Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets in a house in the village of Kila and a building in the town of Yaroun. The IDF reported that among the Hezbollah targets attacked were several operational infrastructures, terrorist infrastructures, and a military compound. According to the military, IDF forces also carried out artillery strikes in Lebanese territory.
Israeli attacks overnight and this morning followed a day of intense fighting along the northern border. Multiple rocket and mortar launches targeted the Galilee, with one of the incidents involving over 20 launches. Additionally, an anti-tank missile struck an agricultural farm in one of the settlements.
According to Hezbollah, 122 operatives have been killed since the beginning of the war. However, Israel estimates that around 150 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed.