IDF strikes targets in southern Lebanon





The strike in Lebanon

On Saturday, a Lebanese news agency reported on three Israeli strikes in the Al-Hardali area, south of the Litani River, allegedly near the center of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force and the Lebanese army.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Al-Manar, Hezbollah's news outlet, shared a video of the attacks on the Al-Hardali-Dir Mimas road. The footage captured significant smoke along the road, followed by an explosion. The vehicle from which the attack was documented escaped the area in reverse.

1 View gallery Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Earlier, the Israeli Air Force targeted a series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Israeli fighter jets attacked Hezbollah targets in a house in the village of Kila and a building in the town of Yaroun. The IDF reported that among the Hezbollah targets attacked were several operational infrastructures, terrorist infrastructures, and a military compound. According to the military, IDF forces also carried out artillery strikes in Lebanese territory.

IDF strikes in Yaroun ( )

Israeli attacks overnight and this morning followed a day of intense fighting along the northern border. Multiple rocket and mortar launches targeted the Galilee, with one of the incidents involving over 20 launches. Additionally, an anti-tank missile struck an agricultural farm in one of the settlements.