Watch: Coordinated IDF ground and air forces operation eliminates dozen of terrorists

Using decoy shots, the IDF forces lured terrorists to escape into a building used as a Hamas command center in the Issa neighborhood and directed fighter jets to strike and eliminate them

Dennis Bihler|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War

IDF troops operate in Issa
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In a joint operation between the IDF ground forces and the Israeli Air Force, dozens of Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the southern part of Gaza City.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Using decoy shots, the forces lured the terrorists to escape into a building used as a Hamas command center in the Issa neighborhood, and fighter jets were deployed to strike and eliminate them.
2 View gallery
יעוד של פעילות לוחמי צוות קרב חטיבת יפתח (11) במרחב עיסאיעוד של פעילות לוחמי צוות קרב חטיבת יפתח (11) במרחב עיסא
IDF forces in the Issa neighborhood
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In addition, during the strike, IDF troops identified armed terrorists attempting to launch an attack and were eliminated by precise sniper fire. The operational sweep also revealed additional terrorist infrastructure in the vicinity, including buildings utilized as Hamas military sites. These structures were targeted and destroyed by the IDF forces.
2 View gallery
תיעוד פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועהתיעוד פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועה
Weapons and ammunition found in a kindergarten
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Meanwhile, IDF troops from the 179th Division discovered a weapons cache in the central part of the Gaza Strip, located within a kindergarten in the Bureij neighborhood. Among the findings were toy boxes containing dozens of mortar shells, explosive heads, and RPG anti-tank missiles.
In another operation within Gaza City, IDF forces directed an IAF fighter jet and aircraft to eliminate an identified armed terrorist cell. Additionally, on the outskirts of Al-Shati, IDF troops spotted three terrorists who opened fire on the forces. In response, the troops directed a helicopter gunship an IAF jet to strike and neutralize the three terrorists.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""