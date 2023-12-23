Watch: Coordinated IDF ground and air forces operation eliminates dozen of terrorists





IDF troops operate in Issa ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





In a joint operation between the IDF ground forces and the Israeli Air Force, dozens of Hamas terrorists were eliminated in the southern part of Gaza City.

Using decoy shots, the forces lured the terrorists to escape into a building used as a Hamas command center in the Issa neighborhood, and fighter jets were deployed to strike and eliminate them.

2 View gallery IDF forces in the Issa neighborhood ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In addition, during the strike, IDF troops identified armed terrorists attempting to launch an attack and were eliminated by precise sniper fire. The operational sweep also revealed additional terrorist infrastructure in the vicinity, including buildings utilized as Hamas military sites. These structures were targeted and destroyed by the IDF forces.

2 View gallery Weapons and ammunition found in a kindergarten ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, IDF troops from the 179th Division discovered a weapons cache in the central part of the Gaza Strip, located within a kindergarten in the Bureij neighborhood. Among the findings were toy boxes containing dozens of mortar shells, explosive heads, and RPG anti-tank missiles.