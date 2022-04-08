Israeli security forces kill Tel Aviv gunman in shootout

Security forces early on Friday killed the suspected gunman who opened fire on a busy Tel Aviv street the evening before, killing two and wounding others.

The forces from the Shin Bet and the police special anti-terror unit - the Yamam, located the gunman near a mosque in the Jaffa quarter of the city and killed him in an exchange of fire. There were no casualties reported among the security forces.

Police in Jaffa after forces killed the suspected gunman who killed two in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday

He was identified as a Palestinian resident of the West Bank.

Ra'ed Khazm a resident of Jenin, who carried out the deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received updated briefings through the night and will be holding security consultations later in the morning with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, his office said.

The gunman opened fire at people sitting in a popular bar on Dizengoff Street, around 9 PM.

He escaped through side allies prompting hundreds of police, security agency and IDF soldiers, including members of the military's special units, to go door to door in efforts to capture him.

Roadblocks were set up around The Aviv and further out in areas predominately populated by Arabs, in case he was able to flee the city, as searches continued through the night.

Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center said 10 people were being treated for wounds sustained in the attack. Four of the injured who were in critical condition were rushed to surgery which ended overnight and were stabilized but remain in critical condition.








