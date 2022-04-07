Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
24C
Scene of possible terror attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday

6 wounded, some seriously and two critically, in suspected terror attack in central Tel Aviv

Shots fired by at least 2 gunmen in a number of separate locations near the city's busy Dizzengoff street during the pre-holiday rush. Police urge public to shelter at home and avoid windows, incase gunmen still at large

Ynet |
Published: 04.07.22, 21:20
At least six people were hurt, three of them seriously in a suspected terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv's busy central shopping street.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter


    • According to initial reports shots were fired in various locations near Dizzengoff street during the pre-holiday rush.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    אירוע ירי רחוב דיזנגוף תל אביב    אירוע ירי רחוב דיזנגוף תל אביב
    Scene of possible terror attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday
    (Photo: Emergency services )
    Security forces were dispatched to the scene.
    Tel Aviv terror attack
    Police urge public to shelter at home away from windows, incase gunmen still at large.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    הזירה בתל אביב    הזירה בתל אביב
    Police forces at sight of Tel Aviv terror attack
    (Photo: Attila Somfalvi)
    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in his Tel Aviv office and receiving updates from security officials.
    The area is a popular bar and restaurant area which was full of Israelis enjoying the spring weather, and filling shops ahead of the Passover holiday.
    This is a breaking story




    Talkbacks for this article 0