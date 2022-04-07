6 wounded, some seriously and two critically, in suspected terror attack in central Tel Aviv

At least six people were hurt, three of them seriously in a suspected terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv's busy central shopping street.
According to initial reports shots were fired in various locations near Dizzengoff street during the pre-holiday rush.
Security forces were dispatched to the scene.
Police urge public to shelter at home away from windows, incase gunmen still at large.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is in his Tel Aviv office and receiving updates from security officials.
The area is a popular bar and restaurant area which was full of Israelis enjoying the spring weather, and filling shops ahead of the Passover holiday.
This is a breaking story