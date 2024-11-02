Watch: IDF helicopter intercepts Hezbollah drone over northern Israel

Northern towns experience continuous alarms as suspected Hezbollah drone enters from Lebanon; after 34 minutes, military confirms drone shot down; second drone also downed over Mediterranean before entering Israeli airspace near Tel Aviv

Yoav Zitun|
Israel’s northern towns sounded continuous alarms Saturday, warning of a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon. The first sirens were activated in Shlomi and surrounding border communities, quickly spreading across the Western Galilee, including the city of Nahariya.
The IDF reported a "suspicious aerial target" crossing from Lebanon, adding that it was being monitored, and urged the public to follow Home Front Command instructions.
IDF helicopter intercepts Hezbollah drone over Binyamina
As the drone continued southward, alarms sounded in Acre, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Motzkin. Within minutes, sirens were also triggered in Haifa, Nesher and further south in Binyamina, where fighter jets were reportedly seen overhead, possibly in pursuit of the suspected drone.
The sirens extended across additional northern locations, with alarms sounding in Yokneam Illit, Bat Shlomo in the Carmel region, and later in Zikhron Ya’akov, Ramat Hanadiv and Ma’ayan Zvi.
Hezbollah drone sighted over Nahariya
(Photo: Maoz Illouk)

After 34 minutes of heightened alerts, Home Front Command announced the conclusion of the incident, with the IDF confirming that the drone, which set off numerous warnings, had been intercepted.
Meanwhile, another drone was reportedly intercepted west of Tel Aviv in the Mediterranean Sea, before the drone crossed into Israeli airspace.
