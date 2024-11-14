Iranian-backed militias in Iraq launch daily drone attacks on Israel

In recent weeks, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq " has launched nightly attacks on Israel . According to Arab reports, this organization comprises six pro-Iranian militias, including Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades, al-Nujaba, and Sayyid al-Shuhada. Operating out of Iraq and Syria, these militias target both Israel and international coalition bases led by the United States.

On Wednesday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed to have launched drones toward targets in northern Israel." The group reported two strikes, following four drone attacks it had claimed the previous day, targeting what it called "vital locations" in Eilat, central Israel, and two areas in the north. Some announcements included videos of the launches. On Tuesday, the group claimed responsibility for three attacks, and a day earlier, for six.

A drone interception near Eilat ( Video: Alif Hori )

This surge in attacks reflects an uptick in the group’s weekly drone launches at Israel. Reports of Israeli interceptions of drones over Syrian airspace en route to Israel are believed to involve these militias' drones. Occasionally, drones from the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen also attempt to reach Israel from the east, but the bulk of attacks come from the pro-Iranian militias. The Houthis have even reported joint operations with the militias during the ongoing war.

On Wednesday, Sky News Arabia cited Iranian sources saying that Tehran had postponed the operation of a planned third attack on Israel. According to these sources, Iran’s response has been delayed until potential upcoming talks with former President Donald Trump, following a warning message delivered through Iraq.

Meanwhile, Tehran continues to threaten. Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami, speaking at the opening of a military drill honoring former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah , issued a warning to Israel. "We are watching you closely," Salami said. "We will fight to the end and will not allow you to control the fate of Muslims. We will take revenge on the Zionist entity; it will suffer painful blows."

2 View gallery The launching of drones at Eilat by the Islamic resistance in Iraq

IRGC Deputy Commander Ali Fadavi added, "We have not agreed, and will never agree, to any aggression against us. We will respond to Israel with force."

Though not in the form of heavy missile barrages or large drone swarms, Iran's attacks on Israel continue each night through its proxies in Syria and Iraq. A question that has preoccupied Israeli officials recently – whether Iran would strike directly or via Iraq – is becoming less relevant as drones are now launched almost daily from the region toward Israel. Iraq is aware that militia activity from its territory poses a threat to itself, fearing an Israeli retaliatory strike. Iraqi leaders also understand that, geographically, Iraq's airspace is a likely flashpoint in any Iran-Israel war.

Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji visited Tehran earlier this week, meeting with senior officials, including Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani, who recently resumed public appearances. According to a Monday report from Sky News Arabia, al-Araji conveyed a U.S. message to Iran, warning that any response against Israel could lead the region into an open conflict with severe repercussions.

2 View gallery Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji met with Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani

On Tuesday, Qatar’s Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that al-Araji had told Tehran that Iraq is committed to staying out of Iran’s wars with Israel and the U.S. Al-Araji reportedly asked Tehran to respect agreements between Washington and Baghdad and refrain from targeting U.S. forces in Iraq. He also requested that Iran pressure its allied militias to keep Iraq out of the war. However, these talks did not prevent recent launches toward Israel or attacks on U.S. bases in Syria. Iran has maintained that these militias act independently, motivated by a commitment to support Gaza.

This week, the Qatari newspaper explained why pro-Iranian militias have shifted to nighttime operations. Citing Iraqi security sources, the report noted a recent increase in U.S. drone activity over the Iraq-Syria border, monitoring for weapons or fighters moving from Baghdad to Damascus. A senior official described this as a "U.S. prohibition on all activities supporting Hezbollah or targeting Israeli assets." American drones aim to identify launch sites used by the militias to strike Israeli bases, while nighttime operations help the groups evade detection.

