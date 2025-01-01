Fighting antisemitism starts with education, says Minister Amichai Chikli

Since the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism has developed several new tools to monitor and forecast antisemitism. However, according to Minister Amichai Chikli, the most effective way to combat antisemitism is through education.

LH PANEL 7 ( ILTV )

“We need to make sure that young Jews are aware of their Jewish identity, [their] Zionist identity,” Chikli told ILTV during the Lights of Hope virtual event.

As part of these efforts, Chikli recently launched Project Aleph Bet in collaboration with the Jewish Federations of North America, UnitEd, and Prizmah. The program focuses on increasing enrollment in Jewish day schools across North America.

In addition to this initiative, Chikli emphasized that his ministry is working on several other programs to strengthen connections between Jewish communities outside North America and Israel.

“Because we have the same Torah, because we have similar history, and because we share Jewish values, from the Ten Commandments and on,” Chikli explained, the connection between Jews in Israel and the Diaspora should be natural and strong.

“Reading the Bible is also reading the best book that was ever written. It’s not just religion; it’s far more. It’s history, it’s culture, it’s drama—it’s actually good reading,” he added. “The Bible is what connects us.”