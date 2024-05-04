'Terrorist wing in academia': October 7 victims sue Students for Justice in Palestine organization

Some 39 families of terror victims, including victims of the October 7 massacre, filed a lawsuit on Thursday with the District Court of Florida in the amount of hundreds of millions of dollars, under the United States' American Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against the organization Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

