'Terrorist wing in academia': October 7 victims sue Students for Justice in Palestine organization

The Shurat HaDin organization filed a mass lawsuit for hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of Israeli terror victims against an antisemitic organization linked to Hamas acting across various U.S. universities and colleges.
Some 39 families of terror victims, including victims of the October 7 massacre, filed a lawsuit on Thursday with the District Court of Florida in the amount of hundreds of millions of dollars, under the United States' American Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against the organization Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).
In the lawsuit, it was stated that SJP is a network established by Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, supported by the terrorist organization and that it provides Hamas with financial and operative support. The complaint details how in the last two decades Hamas covertly expanded its involvement on campuses and colleges in the U.S., and how the terrorist organization, in fact, established an antisemitic student wing against Jews on campuses while promoting violence thanks to the support and assistance of the SJP organization.
The organization's network has approximately 200 branches across campuses in the U.S., which were established as a spiritual successor of the American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) organization, which it defines as a Hamas-linked terrorist organization.
The president of Shurat Hadin, attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner: "It's time to expose the hypocrisy of SJP and remove the masks behind those who encourage terrorism and violence throughout the U.S. These are not innocent people: these are the same terrorists who massacred thousands of innocent people, tortured and raped women, men and children. They will spread violence and hatred throughout the country, just as they did in Israel on October 7 - is America ready for its own October 7?"