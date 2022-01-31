Syria says it intercepted Israeli missile barrage near Damascus

SANA cited a military source as saying the missiles came from the skies over eastern Lebanon, and targeted outposts in the vicinity of Damascus, resulting in material damage.

"At around 03:05am, the Israeli enemy carried out an attack targeting several areas around Damascus with missiles," state media quoted an unidentified military official as saying.

The source further said the rockets were "fired from Beirut" and "activated Syrian air defenses, which intercepted some of the incoming missiles, while others caused only material damage."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the targets of the attack were Hezbollah facilities and weapon warehouses located north of Damascus. It was also reported that fires broke out in the warehouses.

