Syria says it intercepted Israeli missile barrage near Damascus

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile barrage, targeting an area near the capital, Damascus, Syria's state news agency reported Monday.
SANA cited a military source as saying the missiles came from the skies over eastern Lebanon, and targeted outposts in the vicinity of Damascus, resulting in material damage.
"At around 03:05am, the Israeli enemy carried out an attack targeting several areas around Damascus with missiles," state media quoted an unidentified military official as saying.
The source further said the rockets were "fired from Beirut" and "activated Syrian air defenses, which intercepted some of the incoming missiles, while others caused only material damage."
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the targets of the attack were Hezbollah facilities and weapon warehouses located north of Damascus. It was also reported that fires broke out in the warehouses.
No casualties were officially reported in the attack, however, unofficial sources said there were fatalities in the raid.
According to SOHR, Israel attacked Syria 29 times throughout 2021, hitting 71 targets, in which 130 people were killed, of whom five are civilians, and 125 are Syrian soldiers allied with Hezbollah and the Shi'ite militias controlled by Iran. The organization also reported that there was a decrease in attacks in 2021, compared to 2020, when 39 strikes were carried out. It also said that Damascus was the most attacked area in 2021, with 12 raids.
The incident came just a week after Syrian and Russian military jets jointly began patrolling the airspace along Syria's borders, including the armistice line with Israel, and planned to make such flights regular. This raised concerns among Israeli leadership regarding the flights' ability to stop Israel from acting against threats from Syria.
The attack also followed the blaze that raged for hours at Syria’s port of Latakia, two weeks ago.