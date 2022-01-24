Israel concerned joint Syrian-Russian jet patrol to limit IAF airstrikes

Israel is concerned amid Syrian and Russian military jets' joint patrol on Monday along Syria's airspace and borders, including the armistice line along the Syrian border with Israel.
Officials said they wondered what caused Russia's apparent policy change, after it had enabled the IDF to act freely against the Iranian intrenchment on Syrian soil and even increase the attacks in recent months, to halt the Iranian Revolutionary Gard Corp's Quds Forces' plan to establish a Hezbollah like military presence.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the path of the areal patrol included the Israeli and Syrian Golan Heights that has seen regular Israeli airstrikes against suspected Iranian and Hezbollah positions. The ministry also said the patrol flights "will continue to operate on a regular basis".
The joint patrol included Russia's latest fighter jets: the Sukhoi Su-34 attack aircraft; Sukhoi Su-35 multi-mission fighter jet; A-50 command and control aircraft, as well as the Syrian army's MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircrafts.
One possibility for such action is that the Russians estimated that a break in winter weather would prompt an Israeli attack in Syria and saw this as an opportunity to demonstratively thwart such a move. This may indicate the Russians think Israel exaggerated in its attacks in Syria.
But it is quite clear that pushing the Iranians out of Syria is in the interest of both Israel and the Russians.
Another explanation could be the growing tension between the United States and Russia, over the situation in the Ukraine. and the Russians may want to signal to the Americans and NATO that their military capabilities include the Middle East, or perhaps even hope Israel might pressure Washington to avoid military conflict.
Israel will have to see if the Russian Syrian alliance will effect their ability to act against threats from Syria
Israeli and Russian military officials are in talks to reduce tension but they may result in a new reality that would make Israel's war against Iranian entrenchment in the region, much more difficult.