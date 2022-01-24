Syria, Russia start joint air force patrols near Israeli border

Syrian and Russian military jets on Monday jointly patrolled the airspace along Syria's borders, including the armistice line with Israel, and plan to make such flights regular, Russia's defense officials said.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the path of the patrol included the Israeli and Syrian Golan Heights that has seen regular Israeli air strikes against suspected Iranian and Hezbollah positions.

2 צפייה בגלריה A Sukhoi Su-34 attack aircraft above Syria's Idlib region ( Photo: AFP )

The ministry said the patrol flights "will continue to operate on a regular basis".

"The mission route included the Golan Heights, the southern border of Syria, the Euphrates River and northern Syria," the statement said. "The Russian pilots took off from Khmeimim Air Base, while the Syrians took off from the Sayqal and Al-Dumayur bases near Damascus."

According to the ministry, the joint patrol included Russia's latest fighter jets: the Sukhoi Su-34 attack aircraft; Sukhoi Su-35 multi-mission fighter jet;A-50 command and control aircraft, as well as the Syrian army's MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircrafts.

2 צפייה בגלריה Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 multi-mission fighter jet ( Photo: Reuters )

In addition, the Syrian pilots who took part in the patrol practiced air attacks and maneuvers, while the Russian pilots practiced air to ground attacks, the ministry added.

Russian forces have been present in Syria since 2015 when they helped turn the tide in a civil war in favor of President Bashar al-Assad.