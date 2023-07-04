Israelis breach plane in Istanbul, to prevent take-off

Three Israelis, a father, and his two sons were arrested Tuesday at Istanbul Airport after arriving late for their flight to Israel - they broke through the airplane sleeve and attempted to stop the plane.
The tardy Israelis jumped to the tarmac, three meters down, in an attempt to prevent the plane from taking off, before being apprehended by security personnel.
The Foreign Ministry said the incident was known and was being handled by the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. "A father and his two sons were arrested after trespassing into the airfield when the family missed their flight back to Israel. The three were arrested, taken to the police station, and are awaiting legal proceedings," the ministry's statement read.
In a separate incident reported earlier on Tuesday, Nine Israelis were arrested last week, also at the Istanbul airport, after they allegedly harassed a member of the cabin crew on a Pegasus Airlines flight from Tel Aviv, and had behaved appropriately.
The sister of one of the men detained in Turkey said six of the group were already released but her brother and two others were still being held in a prison located near the Turkish border with Syria.