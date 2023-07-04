Israelis breach plane in Istanbul, to prevent take-off

Three Israelis, a father, and his two sons were arrested Tuesday at Istanbul Airport after arriving late for their flight to Israel - they broke through the airplane sleeve and attempted to stop the plane.

The tardy Israelis jumped to the tarmac, three meters down, in an attempt to prevent the plane from taking off, before being apprehended by security personnel.

