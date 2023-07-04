UK's PM urges Israel to show 'restraint' and protect cvilians In Jenin

Speaking to Parliament, Sunak reiterates UK support for Israel's right to self-defense, says protection of civilians must be prioritized, condemns Palestinian terrorist attacks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday urged Israel to protect Palestinian civilians as the country's armed forces wage their biggest operation in years in the occupied West Bank. Sunak reiterated UK support for Israel's right to self-defense and condemned Palestinian "terrorist attacks", as he was grilled by members of parliament on an array of issues.
But he also said: "We would say the protection of civilians must be prioritized in any military operation, and we urge the IDF to demonstrate restraint in its operation and for all parties to avoid further escalation in both the West Bank and Gaza, both now and in the days ahead."
2 View gallery
שר האוצר המתפטר של בריטניה רישי סונאק רישי סונקשר האוצר המתפטר של בריטניה רישי סונאק רישי סונק
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
(Photo: Reuters)
Sunak said the UK "also called on Israel to adhere to principles of necessity and proportionality when defending their legitimate security interests".
A car ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv wounded seven people Tuesday before the suspected assailant was shot dead, on the second day of Israel's operation targeting the West Bank's Jenin camp.
2 View gallery
זירת הפיגוע בתל אביבזירת הפיגוע בתל אביב
Tel Aviv terror attack on Tuesday
(Photo: EPA)
The Palestinian terror group Hamas praised the "heroic" attack in Tel Aviv after Israeli forces on Monday killed 10 people in a "counterterrorism" operation, which has forced thousands to flee.
