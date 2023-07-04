UK's PM urges Israel to show 'restraint' and protect cvilians In Jenin

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday urged Israel to protect Palestinian civilians as the country's armed forces wage their biggest operation in years in the occupied West Bank. Sunak reiterated UK support for Israel's right to self-defense and condemned Palestinian "terrorist attacks", as he was grilled by members of parliament on an array of issues.

