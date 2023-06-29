Iranian terror squad in Cyprus targeted Chabad House, Mossad says

Israel's intelligence service Mossad reveals additional details about the capture of an Iranian terror squad sent to Cyprus to target Israelis including plans to attack the Chabad House in Limassol.
Earlier, Mossad revealed a videotaped confession of an Iranian operative who was sent to Cyprus to murder an Israeli businessman. Officials in Jerusalem said that the revelation of agents able to tape a confession, on Iranian soil, was an embarrassment for Iran. They praised the cooperation with Cypriot authorities and foreign intelligence services.
The officials added that they hoped that the arrest of the terror squad in Cyprus, would also send a message to Turkey, where the Iranian had fled to, after discovering Cypriot security services were on his heels, and expect that the Erdogan government would prevent similar use of their territory in the future.
Mossad said it would continue to act decisively to prevent attacks on Jews and Israelis, and in a message to Iran, added that anyone planning to strike against Israelis and Jews would be reached by Mossad, even on Iranian soil. also said it would continue to act decisively to prevent attacks on Jews and Israelis.