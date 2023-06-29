British woman says Israelis secretly filmed her having sex in a Rhodes hotel

A 19-year-old British woman claimed Thursday that a young Israeli man secretly filmed her engaging in sexual relations with another Israeli man in a hotel room in Rhodes, Greece.
According to Greek media outlets, the British woman was staying at a hotel in Theologos, Rhodes, on vacation with two other friends. On the night between Monday and Tuesday, at around 02:45, the woman invited two 19-year-old Israelis whom she had met two days prior at a bar in the Faliraki resort.
The woman argued that while she was engaging in consensual sexual activity with one of the Israelis, she noticed that the other was secretly filming her. Upon discovering the illicit recording, the woman confronted the Israelis, who subsequently fled the scene.
Reports in Greece say the local police are in search of the two Israelis, and the investigation is ongoing.