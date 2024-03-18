UN, EU berate Israel over allegations of hunger in Gaza

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said a report backed by the global agency saying that famine is now imminent in northern Gaza was an "appalling indictment" of conditions on the ground.

"This is an entirely manmade disaster, and the report makes clear that it can be halted," Guterres told reporters at the U.N. headquarters in New York, calling on Israel to ensure access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.

2 View gallery Gazan's crowd near UNRWA stores for food deliveries in Gaza ( Photo: Mahmoud Issa / Reuters )

The report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) claimed that Gaza is already facing famine, with 100% of people estimated to be acutely food insecure. In Gaza's Northern Governorates, 70% of the population are facing imminent famine and in the center and southern areas, 50% of the people were facing "catastrophic food insecurity conditions.

In a statement, the European Union's High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said efforts of food deliveries including airdrops and maritime corridors, do not replace the the need for "full and unconditional" opening of land access.

"We urge Israel to allow free, unimpeded, and safe humanitarian access to all people in need and to cooperate with UNRWA and other UN agencies and other humanitarian actors involved in the humanitarian response including by issuing requisite visas and other permits in a timely manner," the statement read.

2 View gallery Josep Borrell ( Photo: Oliver Hoslet / EPA )