UN, EU berate Israel over allegations of hunger in Gaza

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said a report backed by the global agency saying that famine is now imminent in northern Gaza was an "appalling indictment" of conditions on the ground.
"This is an entirely manmade disaster, and the report makes clear that it can be halted," Guterres told reporters at the U.N. headquarters in New York, calling on Israel to ensure access for humanitarian goods throughout Gaza.
The report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) claimed that Gaza is already facing famine, with 100% of people estimated to be acutely food insecure. In Gaza's Northern Governorates, 70% of the population are facing imminent famine and in the center and southern areas, 50% of the people were facing "catastrophic food insecurity conditions.
In a statement, the European Union's High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said efforts of food deliveries including airdrops and maritime corridors, do not replace the the need for "full and unconditional" opening of land access.
"We urge Israel to allow free, unimpeded, and safe humanitarian access to all people in need and to cooperate with UNRWA and other UN agencies and other humanitarian actors involved in the humanitarian response including by issuing requisite visas and other permits in a timely manner," the statement read.
Israel has opened more border crossings to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and a new land route was constructed by the IDF parallel to the border fence. Consequently, aid trucks were able to enter the Netzarim corridor in the northern Strip via "Crossing 96," adjacent to Kibbutz Be'eri. Last week, a delivery of 140 tons of flour that arrived at the port of Ashdod was brought into the northern Strip. Israeli officials said they were trying to identify groups that were not affiliated with Hamas to oversea the delivery of aid and prevent violence.