Watch: Officers nab Palestinian suspect on major highway

Security forces on Monday, arrested a Palestinian resident of the West Bank in a dramatic chase that ended with traffic blocked on Israel's main highway to Jerusalem. After the suspect, who was in Israel illegally and alleged to be involved with a criminal gang, attempted to flee, crashing into cars, the officers blocked his way and smashed his car windows with axes, to apprehend him.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested as part of an investigation led by the Border Police’s central unit. "During the operation, the officers identified the vehicle driven by one of the members of a burglary ring in the Harel Tunnel on Highway 1, set up a blockade and attempted to stop the vehicle and suspect," the police said in a statement.

2 View gallery Forces arresting the burglar

"As the officers exited their vehicle, the suspect attempted to flee, crashing into other cars on the road and endangering lives. The officers managed to apprehend the suspect, a resident of the West Bank after he collided with another civilian's vehicle,” the statement added.

A search of the suspect's vehicle revealed a laptop, phone, wallets, credit cards, wristwatches, jewelry, a camera and funds in cash. The suspect was taken for questioning by the Border Police.

Earlier, in a separate incident, forces apprehended passengers in a vehicle on one of the country’s main highways. Traffic was stopped causing major traffic jams and delays while thirteen people were arrested. The road was reopened after an hour.

Security forces arrest Palestinian suspects in Israel illegally





According to the police the suspected vehicle was stopped along with all its passengers. In dramatic footage, the suspects are seen exiting the vehicle one by one with their hands raised and then lying on the side of the road at the officers' command.

2 View gallery Security forces arrest Palestinian suspects in Israel illegally

One of the suspects, a Palestinian residing in Israel illegally, was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning to determine if he had any connection to a planned terror attack. The other 12, also residing in the country illegally, were handed over to the police. No weapons were found in the vehicle.