Manhunt in Britain: Protesters with Hamas bands and woman shouting 'death to all Jews'

The British police are continuing to search for pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were recorded or observed making incendiary statements, including calls for the extermination of all Jews, during a massive anti-Israel protest in London on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police of London have published several photos of participants in the demonstration over the past day and are appealing to the public to help identify them.

5 View gallery

Saturday's protest, the largest in London against Israel since October 7, saw an estimated 300,000 participants. It caused public outcry in Britain, as it not only echoed previous protests supporting Hamas and calling for violence against Jews, but was also held on Armistice Day, initiating the weekend of remembrance for fallen British soldiers.

Incendiary remarks were occasionally heard during the protest. London Police, seeking help to identify certain participants, released photos including a woman who shouted "death to all Jews" and a man proclaiming, "Hitler knew how to deal with these people."

5 View gallery

5 View gallery

Additionally, two protesters wearing green Hamas headbands, reminiscent of those used by terrorists in the October 7 attack, are being sought.

The police are also looking for a woman who displayed a sign combining the Star of David with a swastika, reading "No British politician should be a 'friend of Israel'."

London Police are also searching for a woman who displayed a sign portraying British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman as coconuts. This term, deemed racist, suggests betrayal of one's race, likening individuals from non-white ethnic groups to coconuts, which are brown on the outside but white on the inside, symbolizing efforts to appease a white audience. Both Sunak and Braverman are children of immigrants.

The protests against Sunak and Braverman and the chants heard against them at the demonstration followed last week's accusations by Minister Braverman against the pro-Palestinian demonstrators. She labeled their marches as "hate marches" and criticized the police for being too lenient towards them.

5 View gallery

Sunak, who rejected calls for her dismissal, said that London's streets witnessed ugly scenes on Saturday, some from those he referred to as having "sympathy for Hamas."

During the protest, 126 people were arrested, predominantly right-wing extremists counter-protesting against pro-Palestinian activists. These nationalists clashed with police, leading to several arrests.