Israeli charged in serious IDF security breach

The Be'er Sheva District court on Monday approved publication of new details in a case dealing with a serious security breach in the IDF. An Israeli man is facing charges of espionage, exposure to confidential material, entering a military base and fraudulently obtaining material. The court released the information after a request from Ynet and its sister publication, Yedioth Ahronoth.

