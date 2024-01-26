Lebanon says Hezbollah utilized new anti-tank missile against Israel

claimed on Thursday it targeted an Israeli radar located at an IDF post tank near the Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel and an unusual documentation from the missile's camera, showing its trajectory up to the moment of impact. The Lebanese terrorist organization also showed a map indicating where the strike occurred.

claimed on Thursday it targeted an Israeli radar located at an IDF post tank near the Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel and an unusual documentation from the missile's camera, showing its trajectory up to the moment of impact. The Lebanese terrorist organization also showed a map indicating where the strike occurred.

According to Hezbollah, the attack took place during the morning hours, and added it launched two strike drones toward an Iron Dome battery. However, the IDF reported that the outpost wasn’t hit, and Hezbollah’s video isn’t dated to Thursday.

According to Hezbollah, the attack took place during the morning hours, and added it launched two strike drones toward an Iron Dome battery. However, the IDF reported that the outpost wasn’t hit, and Hezbollah’s video isn’t dated to Thursday.

According to Hezbollah, the attack took place during the morning hours, and added it launched two strike drones toward an Iron Dome battery. However, the IDF reported that the outpost wasn’t hit, and Hezbollah’s video isn’t dated to Thursday.