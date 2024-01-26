Sergeant major (res.) Eliran Yeger, killed in the fighting in Gaza

Reservist from Tel Aviv, father of two, is latest casualty in war which has seen 220 IDF soldiers die since ground incursion began and 557 members of the military in total, since the Hamas massacre on October 7

Yoav Zitun, Nina Fox|
Sergeant major (res.) Eliran Yeger, a 36-year old reservist in the Engineering Corp, is the latest IDF casualty in the war in Gaza. The military said he was killed on Thursday, in southern Gaza.
"The heart breaks," Eliran's friend Dudu said. "A special man who was loved." He is survived by his wife and two small children.
2 View gallery
רס"ם (במיל') אלירן יגר ז"לרס"ם (במיל') אלירן יגר ז"ל
Eliran Yeger
(Photo: IDF)
He died when an IDF force operating in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, encountered terrorists and a battle ensued.
2 View gallery
כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהכוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
IDF forces in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
Alon was the 220s soldier to be killed since the ground offensive began and the 557th fatality suffered by the IDF since the Hamas massacre of October 7.
