Sergeant major (res.) Eliran Yeger, killed in the fighting in Gaza

Sergeant major (res.) Eliran Yeger, a 36-year old reservist in the Engineering Corp, is the latest IDF casualty in the war in Gaza. The military said he was killed on Thursday, in southern Gaza.
Read more:
"The heart breaks," Eliran's friend Dudu said. "A special man who was loved." He is survived by his wife and two small children.
He died when an IDF force operating in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, encountered terrorists and a battle ensued.
Alon was the 220s soldier to be killed since the ground offensive began and the 557th fatality suffered by the IDF since the Hamas massacre of October 7.