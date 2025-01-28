Israel announces UNRWA ban to take effect in 48 hours

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, announced officially on Tuesday that Jerusalem will sever all ties with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and anyone operating on its behalf. The decision will take effect on Thursday, January 30, as stipulated by the law passed by Israel's government.

"I hereby inform the United Nations and the Security Council that the legislation concerning UNWRA's activities in Israel will officially come into force in 48 hours," Danon stated.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon

"In accordance with applicable Israeli law and following the termination of the provisional agreement, UNRWA must cease its operations and evacuate all premises it operates in Jerusalem. The legislation forbids UNWRA from operating within the sovereign territory of the state of Israel and forbids any contact between Israeli officials and UNWRA," Danon said.

"Furthermore, UNRWA will be prohibited from maintaining any representative office, service or activity within our territory, and will terminate all collaboration, communication and contact with UNRWA or anyone acting on its behalf. This decision was not made lightly, nor was it made quickly. It was not a political decision. It was simply a necessary one," he also said.

Danon added that the severing of ties "follows decades of betrayal by an agency that has placed political agendas, neglect and cover-ups over humanitarian principles. This decision reflects years of efforts to address the grave accusations raised against it. This decision also reflects the reality of the situation that UNWRA has miserably failed in its mandate, and it has failed the people who were supposed to benefit from its services. More precisely, this decision was driven by UNWA's constant refusal to address the widespread infiltration of its ranks by Hamas and other terrorist organizations."

1 View gallery IDF forces near an UNRWA headquarters in Gaza ( Photo: Jack Guez / AFP )

"No sovereign state should facilitate the operation of an agency that threatens its national security and blatantly violates its laws. Israel remains committed to its obligations under international law, and we reaffirm our readiness to cooperate with other UN agencies that are not tainted by terror," he concluded.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Senior Israeli officials claim that the United Nations has already come to terms with the decision to cease UNRWA’s operations, recognizing it as a done deal. Talks are now underway to minimize fallout and explore ways to maintain cooperation in the post-UNRWA era.

The United Nations humanitarian aid coordinator (OCHA), British diplomat Tom Fletcher, is expected to arrive in Israel soon. He is set to coordinate with Israel the continuation of humanitarian aid efforts. From Israel's perspective, he is expected to assume some of UNRWA's responsibilities. Israel holds Fletcher in high regard, considering him a expert who works in a practical and focused manner.