University of Pennsylvania president resigns following shameful Congressional hearing

In the hearing held Wednesday

, Liz Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania, also said that categorizing public calls as harassment or violence depends on their context. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik was astonished by the response and interjected: “Calling for the genocide of Jews is dependent on the context? That is not bullying or harassment? This is the easiest question to answer ‘yes,’ Ms. Magill.” Still, Magill didn’t give a definite answer, saying: “If the speech becomes conduct it can be harassment.”