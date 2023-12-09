Former IDF chief's nephew falls in Gaza one day after his son

The IDF reported Saturday that Corporal Maor Cohen Eisenkot, Minister Gadi Eisenkot's nephew, fell in the Gaza Strip - a day after the former IDF Chief’s son, Master Sergeant (res.) Gil Meir Eisenkot, was killed in action in the Strip.
Cohen Eisenkot fell on Friday along with Staff Sergeant Jonathan Dean Haim due to an explosive charge detonating in a mosque. In the incident, an IDF officer and two other soldiers were also seriously injured. Cohen Eisenkot is the son of Sharon Eisenkot, Gadi Eisenkot's sister.
Gal, Eisenkot's son, was killed in Gaza on Thursday. He was 25 and served as a medic in the reserves after completing his compulsory service in the elite Maglan special operations force. The military released the names of four other soldiers who were also killed. Eisenkot is a former chief of staff and current member of the war cabinet.
Eisenkot was killed when his unit discovered a tunnel shaft on the outskirts of Shijaiyah. As they approached, the shaft exploded, critically injuring him. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital."
His father was informed while on a visit to commanders in the south with Benny Gantz, the leader of his National Unity Party. He was aware of the explosion and was told in real-time that his son was critically wounded. Gal was one of five children.
On Friday, thousands attended Eisenkot's funeral in Herzliya, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior security officials.