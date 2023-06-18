Delta pilot arrested just before takeoff for suspected pre-flight boozing

A Delta Air Lines pilot was arrested on Friday in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, just 35 minutes before he was scheduled to take off on a Boeing 767 to New York.

The scheduled flight was canceled, leaving the passengers who were already on board confused and without explanations.

The reason for the pilot's arrest is unclear at this stage but is reportedly related to alcohol blood levels exceeding the permissible limit before the flight. It is unclear why the pilot underwent a blood alcohol concentration test in the first place, and the company spokesperson avoided giving clear answers.

In a statement released by Delta Air Lines to the media, it said: “Delta confirms that one of its crew was taken into custody this morning at EDI Airport. Delta is assisting the authorities with their ongoing inquiries." The company spokesperson did not explain the reason for the arrest but mentioned that Delta has a strict alcohol policy and will not tolerate any violation of this policy."

While the full details of the case have not been fully clarified, two main assumptions have emerged regarding the circumstances surrounding the alcohol test. The first assumption is that the pilot raised suspicion among security personnel upon arriving at the airport, leading to a request for an alcohol test. Alternatively, it is speculated that a crew member or another individual reported to authorities that the pilot had consumed alcohol prior to the flight.

The pilot in question is a 61-year-old crew member, who previously served as a pilot in the U.S. military. In the UK, the regulations regarding alcohol levels in the bloodstream of airline crew members are particularly stringent, with a maximum limit of 20 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. By comparison, the legal alcohol limit for drivers in Scotland is set at 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood.