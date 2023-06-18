Nikki Haley’s husband begins Africa deployment as she prepares for 2024 campaign

Nikki Haley's husband embarked on a yearlong deployment to Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard on Saturday, as this mission will span the majority of her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“He’s always been my rock,” she said after a deployment ceremony for about 200 soldiers at The Citadel, a military college in Charleston. “We have both lived a life of service and so when he goes off to deploy, my support is completely with him. If I happen to be running for president, his support is completely with me. We will continue to stay in touch as best we can.”

Maj. Michael Haley is being deployed as a staff officer with the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, which the National Guard says is providing support in the Horn of Africa.

According to the United Nations, the region has been experiencing the most severe hardship that it has in the past 40 years. Over 43.3 million people are in need of assistance in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, and the majority of them lack access to an adequate food supply.

In recent weeks, a United Nations conference aimed at raising funds to assist over 30 million people in the Horn of Africa, who are facing the challenges of the climate crisis and mass displacement after years of conflict, fell short of its goal. Instead of the desired amount of over $5 billion, less than $1 billion was raised.

Nikki Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, has been highly critical of President Joe Biden's leadership as commander in chief. She has voiced opposition to the administration's efforts to enhance diversity within the military, arguing that such measures weaken the armed forces and hinder recruitment. However, the army has stated that the primary issue lies in the fact that many young individuals do not perceive enlistment as a secure or promising career path.

Furthermore, Haley has pledged to reduce the $46 billion in foreign aid to countries she believes harbor hostility towards the United States.

Michael married Nikki 26 years ago and has been accompanying her to most of her campaign events since she announced her run for the White House.