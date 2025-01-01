As more people leave Israel than ever, some choose to make it their home

A record-breaking number of Israeli citizens left the country in 2024. Of the 82,700 who have left, only 23,800 returned. Some cited security concerns and the high cost of living as reasons for their decision to leave. At the same time, others have decided to move to Israel and build their lives here.

Yael Eltzur, 24, who moved to the Netherlands with her family when she was 13, says she always knew she would be back. "I came to volunteer last year and that motivated me to move back and work in Israel," she tells Ynet. "I had just broken up with my Dutch partner a couple of months earlier and felt our cultural differences played a large part in that. I decided the best thing for me was to build a home in Israel although my parents were less enthusiastic about the idea."

2 View gallery The departure lounge at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Shmulik Davidpur )

2 View gallery Anti-Israel protesters in Amsterdam ( Photo: Nick Gammon / AFP )

She says the Hamas-led October 7 massacre strengthened her resolve. "I've always felt that Israel would ultimately be my home but did not have the chance to leave. After October 7, that feeling intensified," she said. "I was single, between jobs so the timing was perfect to begin the process."

Eltzur says antisemitism also played a role in her decision. "Europe feels unsafe for me. Antisemitism is growing and Europeans are not prepared for it. At least in Israel, the IDF is protecting us," she says, adding that she had missed the local food, culture and society.

Anti-Israel rally in Amsterdam ( Video: Reuters )

She has family in Israel as well. "I am sure I will miss everyone in the Netherlands, but I feel in my heart that here is where I should be. I grew up here and would want to give my children the same childhood."

On the other hand, Natali Della, 31, a former career soldier in the Israeli Air Force, decided to leave Israel in October for New Zealand, citing religious extremism, the high cost of living and security concerns as her reasons.

"After the October 7 massacre, I understood that war and terrorism are an inseparable part of life in Israel," she says. "My faith in the government that has abandoned the hostages in Gaza was broken and the IDF took eight hours to stop the terrorist attack. I served as a career soldier for nearly 10 years and had been out of service for a year when the war broke out."

Natalie cites the disregard for women—exemplified by ignored warnings from female surveillance soldiers before October 7—as a major factor in her decision to leave the Air Force, alongside frustrations with a growing lack of separation between religion and state.

Economic reasons also played a role in her decision. "I was living paycheck to paycheck and unable to advance economically. I rented a tiny apartment and paid a fortune in rent and bills and on top of that there were the sirens, rocket attacks and fear on a daily basis."