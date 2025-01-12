German far-right AfD heads for elections with support from Musk

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party kicked off its election campaign after a two-hour delay caused by left-wing protesters who demonstrated outside, clashing with police.

The two-day event that started on Saturday is being held in the town of Riesa in the eastern state of Saxony, a stronghold of AfD, now the second largest political party, according to polling. Alice Weidel was chosen as the party's candidate for chancellor in the elections scheduled for February 23.

Supporters of the German far-right AfD after seeing polling showing the party's public support ( Reuters )

The Afd platform is to be revealed in the conference. It will call for diminished support for Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion, a demand that Germany leave the EU, and the resumption of nuclear energy production along with harsher laws restricting immigration. Weidel had called for a mass deportation of immigrants from Germany, even those who were already German citizens.

3 View gallery Alice Weidel AfD candidate for chancellor in German elections ( Photo: Matthias Rietschel / Reuters )

3 View gallery Protesters clash with police outside the Afd Party conference on Saturday ( Photo: Matthias Rietschel / Reuters )

Weidel is considered an outsider in the male dominated party. She is a lesbian who is raising two children in Switzerland with her partner, an immigrant from Sri Lanka. She received huge support recently from American tech billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk in posts on his platform X. He said only the Afd would be able to save Germany.

3 View gallery Elon Musk during the Trump presidential campaign ( Photo: Evan Vucci / AP )

In an online chat with Musk, Weidel said Hitler had come from the left-wing and that the AfD was in no way connected to him. When pushed into a corner by Musk, she expressed support for Israel's right to exist and defend itself.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The Afd has been encouraged by political events in neighboring Austria where the ruling coalition, formed to block the participation of the far-right Freedom Party, fell and the president tasked the former Nazi party with forming a new government.

Weidel is unlikely to become chancellor in the next elections although events in Austria could signal that all options are open.