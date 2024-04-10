3 of Ismail Haniyeh's children killed in Israeli strike, report

Head of Hamas political bureau based in Qatar says he is happy his sons died a martyr's death, says does not change Hamas demand for cease-fire

Einav Halabi|
Three of senior Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh's children were killed in an Israeli strike on central Gaza, the Qatari owned Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.
The report quoted family members who said they were traveling in a car with their children when it was struck from the air.
3 View gallery
נכדו של איסמעיל הנייה חוסל בעזה נכדו של איסמעיל הנייה חוסל בעזה
Ismail Haniyeh's sons killed in Israeli strike, Al Jazeera reports
Haniyeh said he was happy that his children died a martyr's death. "All Gazans paid a price and so did I," he told he network.
He said some 60 members of his family had already been killed. "The occupation believes by targeting the sons of Hamas leaders they can break our people's determination. We tell them the blood will only make us stronger in our principles."
The sons of the head of the Hamas political bureau who is based in Qatar, controlled the Gaza real-estate market. They also own generators and sell electric power to local residents.
3 View gallery
ילדיו של איסמעיל הנייהילדיו של איסמעיל הנייה
Sons of Ismail Haniyeh reported killed in an Israeli strike
They were known locally for their fondness for alcohol and parties and were often seen at clubs in the company of women who were not their wives.
3 View gallery
Ismail Haniyeh Ismail Haniyeh
Ismail Haniyeh
(Photo: Reuters)
Haniyeh's sister, Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh, who is married to an Israeli citizen and resides in the Bedouin city of Tel Sheva, was arrested last week on suspicion of encouraging and incitement to terrorism.
